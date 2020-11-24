The Adventures Of Goggle Man Offers An Unforgettable Journey For Young Readers

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WooHoo Kids Publishing announced today the launch of The Adventures of Google Man, written by April Kelly and illustrated by Tanya Maneki. Written for young readers ages 4-7, The Adventures of Goggle Man shares a young boy's adventures with his trusty sidekick, Banjo. The duo spends their days doing good deeds and fighting imaginary foes at home and in their neighborhood.

April Kelly created this colorful and inventive children's story to take readers on a page-turning adventure. Goggle Man and his golden retriever, Banjo, track pretend bad guys, but they always take time to help their neighbors. With his magical bat and best friend beside him, Goggle Man is ready to take on the world—from finding lost toys (and bones) to helping out around the neighborhood.

"For those who have a superhero at home, they know the importance of encouraging imagination and creativity. I hope this story will feel familiar to families as they watch their children grow and pretend," said Kelly. "I can't wait for parents and grandparents to share it with their own tiny adventurers at home."

The Adventures of Goggle Man was inspired by author April Kelly's own adventures in midwestern parenting. She has published two business books, Gratitude at Work and Spaghetti on the Wall. Kelly is the mother of Collin and Casey and head dog-walker for Rudy and Lucy. In her spare time, you will find her pushing a swing for her grandkids, reading a book, painting, or taking a long walk.

Formats: Hardcover 978-0-9824386-4-0, paperback 978-0-9824386-5-7, and Kindle 978-0-9824386-6-4. Books are available from Amazon.com, Ingram Book Group, and www.AdventuresofGoggleman.com

