The Adorable Geminose: Animal Popstars Will Be Headlining On Switch Early 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimas along with Midnight City are excited to announce a partnership with Silver Bullet Studios for exclusive publishing rights to Geminose: Animal Popstars. The adorable upcoming Nintendo Switch title features a furry cast of musicians for players to collect and form their own band. Deck them out in custom outfits, embark on a world tour, and build a rockstar mansion along with partaking in interactive mini-games.

Geminose brings a seriously cute cast of animal characters for players to unlock, with each having a unique personality and country of origin. Players will have a wide array of quirky characters to choose from such as Topaz Tiger, a master sitar playing; Bhangra a dancing tiger hailing from India; Diamond Dog, a British violin virtuoso sleuth; and Umbalite Unicorn, a disco dancing lyre player from the Land of Myth and Legend. Players can also kick off dance-offs between the Geminose, to add a lineup of 45 mashup superfans to their group.

Players will travel the globe to find 'best-in-class' musicians to join the band. Once their band is assembled, it'll be time to hit the road and build their fanbase for global recognition. Becoming a global hit will also net players rewards to customize their house and band looks, as well as unlock several mini-games. Geminose features over a hundred outfit combinations ranging from zany styles to fashionable ensembles. Players can tap into their inner chef in the shared kitchen, creating recipes from all over the globe.

Featuring eight rooms including character-themed options, and hundreds of unlockable unique interactive items, players in Geminose will be able to decorate the mansion of their dreams. With aesthetics ranging from the bustling streets of NYC to the lush forests of Uganda, players will be able to decorate every room in their mansion to suit their style or their musicians'.

Geminose: Animal Popstars will be coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2021. The family-friendly title will feature a wide variety of songs, mini-games, and nearly endless decorating options. For more information on Geminose: Animal Popstars visit the game on Facebook or Twitter .

A list of features include:

Collect 10 animal musicians from around the world and form your own hit band.

Over 30 musical instruments to master.

20 original songs with hundreds of ways to rearrange them.

Attract 45 ultra-cute mashup super fans via Geminose dance-offs.

Play through story mode with Nimmy and Smudge managing your chosen band, or choose free play mode for endless hours of fun.

Build and customize your mansion with hundreds of decorative items to choose from and interact with, in any room.

Take your band on a world tour to unlock additional songs, outfits, and decor to deck out your mansion.

Unlock the mansion kitchen and cook recipes from around the world.

Play a variety of mini-games when on a break from your tour.

Challenge your friends in local 2-player mode.

About Ultimas New York-based Ultimas is a vertically integrated, full-stack video game company. Ultimas' game studio opportunistically acquires games in the late stage of development, completes those games, and then commercially launches them. Ultimas' soon to launch retail game platform, known as Ultimate, will provide small publishers the opportunity to attract developers with its best-in-class reporting features and industry-best pricing.

About Midnight CityFormed in 2013, Midnight City is an American video game publisher led by games industry veterans. With a passion for supporting independent games, Midnight City provides developers with marketing, logistical, and community development services. Since its launch, Midnight City has worked to bring Double Dragon: Neon, Costume Quest 2 Gone Home, and more titles to gamers around the world.

About Silver Bullet StudiosSilver Bullet Studios' CEO, Cos Lazouras is the creator of the Geminose characters and world and is the director of the Geminose game. Silver Bullet Studios has the exclusive licensing rights to the Geminose franchise from Starbreeze Studios. Geminose: Animal Popstars was developed by Novarama and Behaviour Interactive.

