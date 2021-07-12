The Actuarial Foundation Announces $50,000 Donation From F&G To Support Education And Training For Underserved Schools In Iowa

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Actuarial Foundation today announced that F&G, a leading provider of annuities and life insurance, has made a $50,000 pledge to its Modeling the Future Challenge high school math modeling competition, supporting the expansion of the program to Title 1 schools nationwide. This generous contribution from F&G will increase access to the competition to students who are traditionally underserved. Specifically, F&G's support will go toward developing educational materials and training activities to provide new resources designed for Title 1 Schools, engaging dozens of educators from underserved schools who will each coach at least two teams in the 2021-22 Modeling the Future Challenge. Title 1 schools seek to improve the education of low-income students across the country to ensure no student gets left behind because of their socioeconomic status.

The training kicked off this month for educators, and as part of that training, a member of the F&G actuarial team will lead a webinar educating participants on what actuaries do and how they define risk. The competition will be open to eligible Title 1 students who will then have the opportunity to compete in the Modeling the Future Challenge in September.

Since its 2016 launch, over 2,000 students nationwide have participated in the Modeling the Future Challenge. The Challenge helps students to predict how current and future innovation could change industry, actuarial science and society at large. The Challenge gives students the opportunity to research emerging industries, learn from leading businesses and consult with actuaries to conduct detailed analyses of future impacts. It also supports educators in helping students connect mathematics and data science to real-world careers. By making math engaging and demonstrating its power to open new opportunities, the Challenge helps educators inspire and motivate students to want to learn how they can solve real-world problems while also learning about sought-after STEM careers.

"We are so grateful to F&G for its support of The Actuarial Foundation's Modeling the Future Challenge Title 1 Student Support Program," said Jason Leppin, CFRE, Executive Director. "Teachers and students need the individualized training, community building, and mentorship this transformational grant will provide to underserved students. F&G's commitment means more students will have access to hands-on, real-world competition-based learning."

"Actuarial science is at the core of our business, and this partnership represents a meaningful, unique platform to provide opportunities for new and diverse talent to enter this important and rewarding field," said Sean O'Connell, SVP and Chief Product Officer at F&G. "F&G is honored to be part of this exciting and important pilot program that helps to increase and expand opportunities and inclusion to students who are traditionally underserved. What an amazing way to bring the actuary community together to engage and train educators ready to inspire and motivate these talented students."

Any school or student wishing to participate in the 2021-2022 Modeling the Future Challenge can visit www.mtfchallenge.org to learn more.

About The Actuarial FoundationThe Actuarial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is a philanthropic institution for the actuarial industry in the United States. The mission of the Foundation is to enhance math education and financial literacy through the talents and resources of actuaries. The Foundation's vision is an educated public in pursuit of a secure financial future. Further information is available at: actuarialfoundation.org

About F&G F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.

