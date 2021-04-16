The 5th Annual Chart Summit Takes Place Saturday, April 17

Hosted by All Star Charts JC Parets exclusively on Stocktwits, the one-day investment event of the year to feature financial traders and technical analysts who share exclusive market insights attendees won't find anywhere else

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stocktwits , the largest social network for investors and traders is excited to host JC Parets, his team from All Star Charts , and a number of the brightest minds in investing for the 5th Annual Chart Summit taking place Saturday, April 17.

Chart Summit is the annual event where retail investors, investment advisors, traders, fund managers, analysts, professors and students can get unique market insights and technical analysis all in one place - for free. JC Parets started Chart Summit as a first of its kind event that is fully committed to providing both educational value and actionable market commentary. Hosted exclusively by Stocktwits the event is free to attend through a free Stocktwits account.

What:5th Annual Chart Summit

When: Saturday, April 17 at 8:30 am ET

Where:Online through Stocktwits, register here

Speaker Lineup: Ari Wald, CFA, CMT - Managing Director & Head of Technical Analysis, Oppenheimer Ryan Detrick, CMT - Chief Market Strategist, LPL Financial Meltem Demirors - Chief Strategy Officer, Coinshares Britney Castro, CFP - Founder/CEO, Financially Wise Tyler Wood - Managing Director of Global Business Development, CMT AssociationFrank Cappelleri CFA, CMT - Desk Strategist, Instinet Mike Hurley, CMT - Chief Market Strategist & Portfolio Manager, Nexpoint Kimmy Sokoloff, CMT - Vice President of Institutional Sales, Odeon Capital Group LLC Howard Lindzon - General Partner, Social Leverage Phil Pearlman - Chief Behavioral Officer, Osprey Funds Todd L. Sohn, CMT - Technical Strategist, Strategas Research PartnersPatrick Dunuwilla - Co-Founder & Editor, The Chart Report Troy A. Prince, CAIA - Founder & CEO, Wall Street Bound Inc. Brian Shannon, CMT - Technician, Alpha Trends Zach Schellhaas - Executive Director, Traders4ACause Jake Wujastyk - Co-Founder, Trendspider

Quotes:"The Chart Summit is the annual gathering place of the brightest minds in investing today. The community that JC Parets has built up is second to none and filled with successful, trusted, innovative financial minds who want to share their experiences and knowledge with a larger audience. The team at Stocktwits couldn't be happier to work closely with JC and his team at All Star Charts." - Rishi Khanna, CEO Stocktwits

"Chart Summit keeps blowing up in popularity and all of that is due to the best minds in the industry sharing their approaches to the masses. This year we've assembled our best lineup of presentations and speakers and encourage anyone who wants to get closer to the numbers to join this FREE event on Stocktwits." - JC Parets, founder, All Star Charts.

