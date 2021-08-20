The 40th Edition Of Best Of Las Vegas Showcases Nearly 4,500 Nominated Las Vegas Area Businesses

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1981, Best of Las Vegas has highlighted, celebrated, and awarded local Las Vegas area businesses, organizations, and institutions. Voting opens Monday, August 30, for Best of Las Vegas powered by Las Vegas Review-Journal and presented by Naqvi Injury Law. 2021 represents the 40th edition of the highly celebrated contest. Year over year, the goal of Best of Las Vegas is to be the gold standard platform for showcasing Las Vegas as a great place to live, work, play, and visit, as well as the people who entertain and make an impact across the valley.

"This year, over 4,400 businesses are competing in 443 categories," said Chase Rankin, Senior Vice President of Advertising & Marketing at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "We are excited to continue to grow the brand during this milestone edition. Best of Las Vegas continually strives to give local businesses more visibility each and every year."

The contest began with open nominations, in which the public nominated their favorites to be included on this year's ballot. The upcoming voting period starts Monday, August 30, and runs through Thursday, September 23. Anyone can visit VoteBOLV.com to cast their votes once per day.

Best of Las Vegas has seen incredible engagement, attracting up to nine million votes in the past few years. The contest continues to show record-breaking responses reflective of how customers, fans, and friends feel about their favorite local businesses and their pride in Las Vegas.

"Producing this contest is a testament to our local business and the community engagement it receives," continued Rankin. "We are excited that Naqvi Injury Law has returned as our presenting sponsor in 2021. They, along with all of our advertisers, make this possible."

The Las Vegas Review-Journal uses a multimedia network to promote Best of Las Vegas to a broad audience, including print, social media, digital display, outdoor advertising, radio, email, and more. Residents can look for a copy of the Best of Las Vegas winners' magazine on Sunday, December 12, inside the Las Vegas Review-Journal print edition.

For complete contest details, visit ShopBestofLasVegas.com.

Key Upcoming Dates for 2021 Best of Las Vegas

Voting Begins - Monday, August 30

Voting Ends - Thursday, September 23

Results Published Web and Magazine - Sunday, December 12

About Las Vegas Review-Journal The Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's news leader since 1909. A state, regional, and national award-winning multiplatform news organization, the Review-Journal operates reviewjournal.com, a network of niche publications and community newspapers, e-newsletters, custom printing, a video production studio, and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

