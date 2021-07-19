The 2nd Qingdao Multinationals Summit Kicks Off

- The event, held simultaneously online and offline, gathers over 10,000 participants to explore partnerships and seek common ground for the next stage of development

QINGDAO, China, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The second Qingdao Multinationals Summit (QMS), co-organized by China's Ministry of Commerce and Shandong Provincial Government, kicked off at China Railway Qingdao Expo City International Exhibition Center on July 15, 2021. During the event, which was also simulcast online, some 10,000 participants discussed the best ways in the current environment to further company growth and form winning partnerships as well as to facilitate cooperation between multinational firms and China.

This year's event continued the summit's focus on multinationals firms and on China, reiterating the theme of the first edition of QMS that took place in October 2019. QMS 2021 was specifically designed to establish a platform that facilitates exchanges among leaders from multinational companies, government agencies and academic organizations, in a move to foster a broad consensus on building an open world economy while deepening the mutually beneficial relationships among multinationals as the global economy moves into the next stage of development.

Top executives from 390 Fortune 500 firms, 517 recognized industry leaders, consular officials from the embassies of 15 countries in China, representatives from interested international organizations and business associations, top academics and industry experts, as well as officials from China's ministries and commissions and Shandong's provincial government attended the opening ceremony.

The summit featured themed salons, closed-door meetings, panel sessions, multinational roadshows, city roadshows, exchanges and business matchmaking sessions, and other events sponsored by the organizing committee. During the panel sessions, participants shared their insights into key topics with a focus on intellectual property protection of and partnerships among multinationals, key strategies of some of the world's longest-established global leaders, quality-focused development and enhanced partnerships in the Yellow River basin, new trends influencing the growth plans of multinational companies, and accelerated programs aimed at achieving CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060. In addition, the synergy between QMS 2021 and the concurrent 2021 New Growth Drivers Fair - Qingdao held at the same venue is expected to increase the depth and breadth of China's ongoing openness.

