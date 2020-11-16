XIAMEN, China, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the China Advertising Association and specially supported by the Xiamen Municipal People's Government, the 27th China International Advertising Festival (CIAF) opened in Xiamen on November 15th...

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the China Advertising Association and specially supported by the Xiamen Municipal People's Government, the 27th China International Advertising Festival (CIAF) opened in Xiamen on November 15th (Beijing Time). Held in Xiamen for the first time, the Festival this year covers a series of programs, including awarding events, summit forums, media promotion, showcases and exhibitions. The exhibition area covers nearly 50,000 square meters, attracting more than 2,000 companies from marketing and communication and related industries in participatation.

The 27th China International Advertising Festival is committed to building a multi-level, all-round, and wide-ranging platform of advertising events, and establishing an advertising ecosystem for jointly creating and sharing the industry resources. The 2020 Festival, the first edition held in Xiamen, has opened a new chapter in the history of CIAF and for the advertising industry of the Xiamen city.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-27th-china-international-advertising-festival-opened-in-xiamen-301173453.html

SOURCE China Advertising Association