The 21st China (Nan'an) Shuitou International Stone Fair & Stone Design Week And The 5th China (Nan'an) Home Furnishing Theme Week Held In Nan'an

QUANZHOU, China, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual International Stone Fair and Home Furnishing Theme Week in Nan'an, Fujian Province kicked off on December 12. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nan'an, Fujian Province as a leader of the stone industry takes advantage of its traditional stone industry, innovates its marketing models, and highlights cultural creativity, as well as develops cultural and creative designs. A wide variety of unique stone cultural and creative home design works were highlighted at this year's International Stone Fair.

According to Convergence Media Center of the Publicity Department of Nan'an Municipality, for the first time, this year's Stone Fair was held together with the Home Furnishing Theme Week. With the theme of "Creativity, Intelligent Manufacturing, and Inclusiveness", the event invited design masters to give the finishing touch to the works from the high-end intelligent manufacturing of the stone industry, built a cloud platform to provide both online and offline end-to-end integrated services, and created a " Stone Fair" that never ends.

There are reportedly nearly 100,000 people employed in the stone material industry in Nan'an, Fujian Province, who trade stone materials with people from more than 130 countries and regions.

Jointly guided by Fujian Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce, Quanzhou Municipal People's Government, and Nan'an Municipal People's Government, the 21st China (Nan'an) Shuitou International Stone Fair was jointly held by China Stone Material Association, China Chamber of Commerce for Stone Industry, Nan'an City Stone Material Industry Association, and the Organizing Committee of China (Nan'an) Shuitou International Stone Fair.

