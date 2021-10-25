Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today introduced "Bourbon" as the 2022 Shingle Color of the Year (SCOTY) and the newest color in the Owens Corning® TruDefinition® Duration® Designer Colors Collection shingle line.

The 2022 Owens Corning Shingle Color of the Year, Bourbon, pours out shingle style and performance. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the sixth color to be named Shingle Color of the Year, Bourbon delivers a versatile, smooth finish and straight-up style to the home's roof. Like previous colors of the year, Bourbon is part of the Owens Corning® TruDefinition® Duration® Designer Colors Collection. The shingle collection integrates unique combinations of saturated colors for a rich, bold and dimensional effect bringing depth and style to the home's roof. The line also features patented SureNail® Technology, for advanced performance on the roof.

Sue Burkett, strategic marketing manager for Roofing at Owens Corning remarked that the new Bourbon color embodies the spirit of a warm, cozy den that's inspired by the senses. "The rich blend of granules integrated into the Bourbon color includes a palette of steely gray-blue mixed with black and with shades of toasty butterscotch. The effect is an inviting contrast that entices the eye with soothing brown shades that remind you of rich caramel, worn leather and chocolate, three of my favorites," said Burkett.

The new shingle color's versatility is spotlighted in three inspirational style boards. The "Northwest Craftsman" style board distills the crisp and contrasting shades of land and sea. The "Mediterranean" style board gives a design nod to the timeless style of the sun-soaked Mediterranean, evoking easygoing elegance. And the "Modern Prairie" style board inspired by the Midwestern plains leverages monochromatic hues while paying homage to a simple and uniquely American elegance.

As Americans continue to invest in home improvements, Owens Corning® TruDefinition® Duration® shingles offer an opportunity to boost curb appeal while contributing to a high-performing roof. Burkett noted that today's homeowners are seeking products that fuse aesthetics and high performance.

"Owens Corning has been awarded the Women's Choice Award ® as America's most recommended roofing products for the fourth consecutive year, and we appreciate that women want both style and functionality when it comes to their homes' roofs," says Burkett. "We are honored to support women with design resources that help them express their style via high-performing shingles." The new design and inspire resources are available at www.shinglecoloroftheyear.com.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company's three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company's customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 67 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

