Electronic Arts is celebrating the start of the 2021 NFL Season by welcoming football fans everywhere to join the millions of players already in EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 22 and explore new features in the game via a global Free-to-Play trial*, September 9...

Electronic Arts is celebrating the start of the 2021 NFL Season by welcoming football fans everywhere to join the millions of players already in EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 22 and explore new features in the game via a global Free-to-Play trial*, September 9 through September 12on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, PC via Steam® and Google Stadia™. During the trial, fans can play everything in Madden NFL 22, including the recently launched " Campus Legends'' event in Superstar KO mode, which added ten college football teams to the mode. LSU has emerged as players' favorite team, and in only its first full day of availability, "Campus Legends" drove a 600 percent increase in player engagementin Superstar KO compared to Madden NFL 21.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005772/en/

The 2021 NFL Season according to Madden NFL 22 Player Usage. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Our entire team is grateful to our players that have been enjoying and engaging with Madden NFL 22 since launch," said Seann Graddy, Executive Producer, EA SPORTS Madden NFL. "We want to give football fans everywhere, who are excited for college football and the start of the NFL Season, the opportunity to play what's new in Madden NFL 22, from the gamewide impact of Dynamic Gameday** to the chance to play with or against friends in our college event in Superstar KO."

Madden NFL 22 players also revealed the NFL teams to watch and biggest storylines heading into the season through their play. Across millions of games in Madden NFL 22, the Baltimore Ravensare the team to beat this season according to Madden players, while Julio Jones' trade to Tennesseelifted the Titans to the second most used team in the game, with a 133 percent increase in usagefrom Madden NFL 21. Players are eager for the first battle between Tom Brady's Buccaneers and the Patrick Mahomes led Chiefs, as this cover athlete matchup is the most played in game. Rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fieldsand Zach Wilson also are significantly raising each of their team's usage compared to last year. See the attached image for more highlights from Madden players.

As presenting sponsor of the 2021 NFL Kickoff, Madden NFL 22 will present " The Kickoff," a showdown between NFL legend Marshawn Lynchand rapper/comedian Lil Dicky, hosted by Charissa Thompson.The two stars will face off as the Buccaneers and Cowboys in Madden NFL 22 on the @EAMaddenNFL Twitch and NFL YouTube channel at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, September 9thprior to the official NFL Kickoff Concert, Presented by EA SPORTS Madden NFL 22.

This weekend, football fans can make their Madden NFL 22 experience permanent at any point by taking advantage of a 25 percent discount* on the Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition , unlocking numerous benefits across modes, as well as Dual Entitlement† for those planning to upgrade to a next-gen console. This weekend also marks the start of Madden Moment: Ultimate Kickoff, the first immersive, live service experience of the season . Players can unlock themed gear with a new event in The Yard and complete new challenges to earn Ultimate Kickoff heroes and Strategy items in Ultimate Team, with more to come.

Tune in to the Madden NFL 22 Championship Series (MCS) Ultimate Kickoff tonight at 7 pm ET on Twitch and YouTube as the world's best Madden players start the NFL season on the virtual gridiron. Want to challenge the best? Register HERE*** to start competing today in the MCS.

Madden NFL 22 is developed in Orlando and Madrid by EA Tiburon and is available worldwide for Sony PlayStation®4, Sony PlayStation®5, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox Series X|S, PC via Origin and Steam, Google Stadia™. For Madden NFL 22 assets, visit: EAPressPortal.com and follow @eamaddennfl on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and F1™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

*OFFER MAY VARY OR CHANGE, SEE RETAILER SITE FOR DETAILS.

**Dynamic Gameday is only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

***Please review the MCS Official Rules for additional information including registration eligibility.

†Terms and conditions apply. See http://www.ea.com/madden22-dual-entitlement for information about Dual Entitlement.

Category: EA Studios

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005772/en/