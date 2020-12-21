The 2020 China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair For Tropical Agricultural Products Scores A Total On-site Order Amount Exceeding 61.6 Bln Yuan

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 China ( Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products took place in Haikou, Hainan on December 18. Under the regular prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic, this year's Trade Fair has pooled more than 5,000 exhibitors.

This Trade Fair is co-sponsored by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of P.R.C., China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives, and the People's Government of Hainan Province, and co-organized by Hainan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and Haikou Municipal People's Government.

As the only exhibition of tropical agricultural products in China, this Trade Fair comprises 10 exhibition halls (areas) including the "Belt and Road" hall, the National Famous and Excellent Agricultural Products hall, the Well-off Life hall, and the Hainan- Taiwan trade hall, with a total area of over 100,000 square meters. Tropical fruits and vegetables, aquatic products, red wine, tea, coffee and other specialty goods are displayed.

This Trade Fair, through market-oriented investment promotion and operation, has attracted more than 100 foreign companies from more than 20 countries and regions, as well as nearly 2,000 companies and over 5,000 exhibitors from 21 provinces in China.

At the site, exhibitors catch the eye of consumers through various fancy shows such as interactive games and singing & dancing performances, constituting a lively scene. As of the 20th, the Trade Fair had had a total visitor flow of about 197,600.

The Trade Fair had scored fruitful results in the three days. As of the 20th, the total amount of on-site orders had gone up to about 61.6 billion yuan, including contract orders exceeding 5.8 billion yuan and intended orders topping 55.8 billion yuan. The on-site agricultural investment projects had a total value of approx. 2.3 billion yuan, including 14 projects worth over 100 million yuan.

The Trade Fair will last until December 22 to launch a range of forum discussions, investment promotion and project signing activities. Increasing exhibitors believe that taking the opportunity of building Hainan Free Trade Port, the Trade Fair will open a new channel for foreign cooperation.

