The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the "Company"), the country's largest independent alkaline company and The Clean Beverage Company™, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its eco-friendly aluminum product line with a new 750 ml (25.3-ounce) bottle. Soon to be offered by Alkaline88® as an innovative new product to its 75,000 existing retailers, this larger, fully-recyclable white aluminum bottle will also be a featured product for the Company's strategic expansion into the hospitality industry which includes hotels, restaurants, universities, fitness centers, and airports.

The 16-oz. eco-friendly aluminum bottle welcomes its 750-ml big brother to the Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® family. (Photo: Business Wire)

"On-premise bottled water consumption is a billion-dollar-a-year market that has very few alkaline water offerings. We expect to change that in a hurry," stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of the Alkaline Water Company. "Alkaline88 ®'s new 750ml, fully-recyclable and refillable aluminum bottle will be a flagship product for our strategic expansion into the billion-dollar hospitality channel. The Alkaline Water Company recently hired Gary Bliss as our new Director of Hospitality. He has decades of experience and a phenomenal track record in the industry. He has already approached numerous on-premise establishments where our 750ml white aluminum would be an ideal eco-friendly product for their venues. Consumers will soon be able to enjoy Smooth Hydration ® at hotels, bars, restaurants, gyms, and other popular on-site venues. As we roll out our first ever traditional marketing campaign, we know that more customers will be looking for Alkaline88 as their water of choice."

"Last week we announced that our 16-ounce aluminum had increased its store presence over the last 3 months by an amazing 330% and is now available in over 9,000 locations. We expect that many of our 75,000 current retailers will also want this larger size aluminum bottle that delivers cool, crisp, and Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88 ®, a perfect refreshment for everyone. The new 750ml white aluminum bottle will be available soon," concluded Mr. Wright.

Alkaline88 ® is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth™ taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water's ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company™ making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

The Alkaline88 ® flagship brand of premium alkaline water is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S. For more information, visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88 ®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 ® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label "Clean Beverage." Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 ® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O'Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88 ® and A88 Infused™ brands.

To purchase Alkaline88 ® and A88 Flavor Infused products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that the Company expects its fully-recyclable white aluminum bottles to lead the charge into the billion-dollar hospitality market; that the Company expects to change alkaline water offerings for on-premise bottled water consumption in a hurry; that consumers will soon be able to enjoy Smooth Hydration ® at hotels, bars, restaurants, gyms, and other popular on-site venues; that more customers will be looking for Alkaline88 as their water of choice; that the Company expects that many of its 75,000 current retailers will also want this larger size aluminum bottle; and that the new 750ml white aluminum bottle will be available soon.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company's products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company's co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company's products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company's products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company's products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company's growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company's sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company's control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company's ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

