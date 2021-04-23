The 129th Virtual Canton Fair Presents Cutting-Edge Vehicles And Parts, Leading Sustainable Development

GUANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing 129th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) brings 1379 exhibitors to its online featured section of vehicles and parts, including 72 car manufacturers, 905 parts suppliers, 281 motorcycle...

GUANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing 129th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) brings 1379 exhibitors to its online featured section of vehicles and parts, including 72 car manufacturers, 905 parts suppliers, 281 motorcycle and 121 bicycle exhibitors, with buyers across the globe really taking a shine to electronics-related products.

The showcase of the latest cutting-edge Chinese technological innovation covers the complete automotive supply chain from sedans, coaches, off-road vehicles, and motorcycles to all-terrain vehicles, electric bicycles and scooters and various auto parts.

"Canton Fair's vehicles and parts section gathers China's top production suppliers from powerhouse industrial bases such as the Yangtze River Delta and the Pearl River Delta, which reflects China's advanced manufacturing capability in the automotive industry," said Quandong Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair. "We are glad to present game-changing products and technologies from our exhibitors, who have been leading the industry with continuous innovation and breakthroughs."

China's advanced manufacturing maintains pole position in the global automobile market

China has been the world's largest automobile producer and seller for many years. In 2020, China exported US$ 76.26 billion worth of automobile and auto parts, a year-on-year increase of 2.6 percent.

In addition, China's bicycle production accounts for more than 70 percent of the world's total production, and two-thirds of the products have been exported to more than 160 countries and regions.

Canton Fair exhibitors form an electric automotive industry supply chain

The latest report published by the Global Carbon Project, an international consortium of climate researchers, shows industrial carbon-dioxide emissions produced in 2020 reached 34 billion tonnes, 7 percent lower than the 2019 level. Embracing the global transition into a green and low-carbon economy, China is also playing a leading role in achieving net-zero emissions with advanced green energy development.

Chinese businesses, including those exhibiting their products at the Canton Fair, have also been committed to green mission, with the key focus on electrification in mobility. Some of the highlight exhibits include:

A start-stop car battery, which has a three-times longer life than common batteries, has caught buyers' attention with its maintenance-free design and low level of water loss. It has 30 percent higher cold start power compared to average market performance.

Another 23-seater electric shuttle bus, capable of carrying a solar panel on its roof, is more eco-friendly and energy-saving for its owners due to its 96V system and 15KW motor power.

The Canton Fair website displays more than 9000 electric cars and related products, offering various choices for global buyers and insight into industrial trend.

For more product information, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/ or register for the Canton Fair at https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/en/register/selectiveId.

