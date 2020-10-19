The $10,000,000 Search For An Honest United States Senator Enters Its Third Week

MURRIETA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medlaw Publishing and the Author of Capitol Hills Criminal Underground have joined forces to offer everyone the chance to participate in a contest where you can win $10,000,000.

Capitol Hills Criminal Underground is a real world, non-fiction, political "who done It". Read through the evidence in the book and sort through real crimes that actually took place. All of the books characters are real persons that may or may not have participated in these crimes. Find one or more United States Senator from the book that "did not do it" and you could win $10,000,000. Use your detective skills and show the world that you are smarter than the Department of Justice or the staff at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The winner or winners will be announced in a national press release on New Year's Day.

The contest is free to join. Contest rules are listed below.

No purchase is necessary to enter. All participants need to send their responses to Capitol Hills Criminal Underground, Attention; Richard Lawless, 30279 Redding Avenue, Murrieta, CA 92563. Mail in entries must be postmarked no later than December 15, 2020. We will also accept entries by email at richardrlawless@gmail.com. All entries must be received by midnight (Pacific Time) on December 31, 2020. The Winner or Winners will be announced on New Year's Day. If there is more than one winner, the prize will be shared equally between all winning parties. Participants who have questions may reach out to the books author, Richard Lawless at 951-440-5230.

