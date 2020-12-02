Thanksgiving Brings Busiest Travel Days Since March

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 12-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period from Friday, November 20, through Tuesday, December 1, Miami International Airport served more than 720,000 passengers. On November 29, MIA tallied more than 75,000 passengers, making it the airport's busiest day since this March.

The rising numbers of passengers follow recent global industry recognition for MIA's health and safety efforts to increase passenger confidence and customer satisfaction.

In September, MIA became the first airport in Florida, second in the U.S. and third in North America to be accredited under the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation program. The accreditation is based on evidence that MIA is following best practices and has implemented key measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Areas of assessment for accreditation include cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing (where feasible and practical), staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities.

Based on surveys from U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport from August 2019 through July 2020, MIA was also ranked the best mega airport for passenger satisfaction in the eastern U.S. and Florida by the J.D. Power 2020 North America Airport Satisfaction Study SM, released in September. Nearly one-third of travelers surveyed said their opinion of the airport they traveled through improved after seeing its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was exciting to welcome back more of our passengers within the last two weeks, and to see our travel numbers reach levels we haven't seen since early 2020," said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. "Our recent ACI Airport Health Accreditation and J.D. Power satisfaction results demonstrate that our health and safety measures are exceeding the expectations of industry experts and our customers. We believe that customer confidence is a major contributor to our growth. With passenger safety continuing to be our highest priority, we look forward to serving more passengers with industry best practices."

