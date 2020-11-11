Thanks To The More Than 300 Thousand Runners Who Participated In The Virtual Edition Of The Global Energy Race, Grupo Bimbo Is Donating More Than 6 Million Slices Of Bread To Different Food Banks Where The Company Has Operations

The virtual edition of the Global Energy Race achieved the participation of more than 300 thousand runners from 127 countries.

HORSHAM, Penn., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest bakery company, held the virtual Global Energy Race (GER) managing to adapt to the current situation caused by COVID-19. The race is the Company's most important sporting event for a cause, which seeks to foster physical activity as part of a healthy lifestyle as well as helping those who need it most.

The Global Energy Race is an event for a cause and this year the Company has committed to a donation of 20 slices of bread for each registered participant, regardless of the kilometers run.

Globally, the 2020 virtual edition achieved the participation of more than 300 thousand runners in 127 countries. Thanks to this great participation, Grupo Bimbo will be donating more than 6 million slices of bread to different food banks where the company has operations, in addition to the 1.6 million slices that were already donated by the company this year, at the beginning of the pandemic.

Of all the cities with participants in the Virtual Global Energy Race, the countries with the highest number of runners registered for the race were as follows:

Mexico, with more than 67,000+ participants, allowing the company to donate more than 52,000 pounds of bread to food banks in the country, achieving a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD S title for the largest donation of baked goods in the world.

China, with more than 33,000 participants.

In the United States, more than 16,000 thousand participants were registered across 48 states, which represents 16,000 loaves of bread that will be donated to Philadelphia's local Feeding America food bank, Philabundance.

This virtual race allowed its participants to choose between running 5 or 10 kilometers in distance, individually or as a family, wherever they decided best for health and safety measures, to be completed any day from October 5-11.

"We are very happy with the commitment of the more than 300 thousand runners who joined this cause, since with their participation we managed to support those who need it most, you running, we donating," said Alberto Levy, VP Global Marketing of Grupo Bimbo.

With these results, the company demonstrated its commitment to the well-being of the people and the communities where it has a presence and, together with race participants, achieved its objective of doing their bit to help more than ever.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is a leader in the global bakery industry. With more than 134 thousand associates, in 2019 it reported 15 billion dollars in sales. The Group has 197 production plants and about 1,700 Sales Centers strategically located in 32 countries around the world, across 4 continents. It produces more than 13 thousand items under more than 100 prestigious and recognized umbrella brands in categories such as sliced bread, buns and toast. It also has a broad distribution network in the countries where it is present and one of the largest in the Americas. In 2020, for the fourth consecutive year, Grupo Bimbo was the only Mexican company recognized as one of the 135 most ethical companies in the world according to the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2020, a list prepared by The Ethisphere Institute. Grupo Bimbo is listed in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) as BIMBO. For more information about Grupo Bimbo, visit: www.grupobimbo.com. Look for us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/GrupoBimbo and Twitter: @Grupo_Bimbo.

