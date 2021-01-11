Thanks To Schools Like STVT, 2,000 Adult Students Go Back To Class, Earn High School Diplomas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal Ramirez never finished high school but knew she needed a high school diploma in order pursue a career in business. That's when she learned about a high school completion program funded by South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT) that covers the cost of the coursework and is offered online by Penn Foster High School, with in-person support provided on STVT campuses.

"Penn Foster gave me a second opportunity to get my high school diploma and improve my career. I am forever grateful for that, and to be able to say that I graduated high school. First and foremost, I'd like to say thank you to STVT and the people involved in my career for pushing me to keep going," said Krystal, who always dreamed of being a businesswoman. "Coming from a broken family, and not having that push and motivation was very hard. I had no choice but to do it all on my own. Now my motivation is my kids, and I want to be successful and leave a legacy from which they can benefit."

Krystal is one of more than 2,000 students who have gone back to class since 2016 and earned a high school diploma thanks to funding from schools like STVT which are part of the Ancora Education group of private, post-secondary schools located across the U.S. Penn Foster issues the final diploma to students who graduate from the online program.

Students interested in the high school completion course must apply and interview for the program through STVT and agree to attend the online classes on the STVT campus three days a week for two-to-three hours per day. STVT does not teach the classes but provides community-facing support throughout the process, which varies for each student depending upon the number of credits they have coming into the program.

Since 2016, Ancora Education schools have funded 3,500 students without a high school diploma into the Penn Foster high school completion program. A high school diploma improves eligibility for better employment and secondary education opportunities. Both of which have a significant economic impact within the communities they serve.

"My experience during the Penn Foster program helped me elevate myself psychologically. This guided me to receive my high school diploma. One instructor was very essential in motivating me to stay focused and accomplish my goal," said Ricardo Guient, who took advantage of STVT funding of the Penn Foster program.

Students enrolled in the high school completion program are under no obligation to take future classes or programs at STVT.

