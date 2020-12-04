Thanking Our Associates: Walmart Canada Announces New Round Of Bonus Payments For Associates Nationwide - Total Additional Associate Support Exceeds $125 Million In 2020

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada today announced an additional appreciation bonus payment for its associates everywhere in Canada as a thank you for their continued dedication during the pandemic.

Overall, Walmart Canada has invested an additional $125 million this year in associate support during the pandemic, including:

No-cost access to tele-health care professionals, including mental health support and counseling, through EQ Care.

March appreciation bonus ( $200 for full-time and $100 for part-time).

for full-time and for part-time). Thank you premium (extra $2 for every hourly associate on top of regular hourly rate through April and May).

for every hourly associate on top of regular hourly rate through April and May). Eight associate discount enhancement days (bringing the total discount on purchases to 20% discount) with two more planned.

Support through any mandated quarantines and expanded sick leaves.

On Dec. 11, all active store, distribution centre and fleet associates in Canada will receive a new appreciation bonus, with full-time associates receiving $250 and part-time associates $150. Coaches and managers will also receive a bonus. This means that more than 85,000 associates are included in the appreciation bonus. **

"Our associates have stepped up and led throughout this pandemic. In true Walmart spirit, they show up for work, ready to serve our customers and communities during these extraordinary times," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. "Every day, I hear stories about our associates going above and beyond and I am proud and grateful. It continues to be a privilege and a tremendous responsibility to be providing an essential service for our communities."

"Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Our associates are constantly amazing us and I could not be more humbled by the dedication of every single frontline associate across all our stores, distribution centres and fleet," said Nabeela Ixtabalan, Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada. "In every Walmart, in every community, our associates have been there since day 1, helping Canadians when they need us the most."

"Our associates have quickly risen above and beyond to adapt to a new way of working, serving our customers while prioritizing all the safety measures we've implemented," said Sam Wankowski, Chief Operations Officer, Walmart Canada. "Today's bonus reflects our appreciation for our incredible associates who continue to ensure shelves are stocked, the checkout experience is fast, online orders are fulfilled, and customers have access to all their family needs."

Walmart has also hired more than 20,000 new associates across the country during the pandemic to best serve the needs of Canadians while continuously prioritizing safety, including:

Increased cleaning throughout the store.

Mandatory masks for customers and associates.

Wellness checks that include a temperature check for all associates at the start of each shift.

Limiting the number of customers shopping in the store at one time.

Cleaning shopping carts.

Encouraging regular handwashing.

Regular cleaning of work areas (including checkouts).

Plexi-glass dividers at registers, customer service desks and in our pharmacies.

Introduced floor markings and one-way aisles to create physical distancing.

Contactless pickup and delivery services.

About Walmart Canada:Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 90,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

* Eligibility: Active associates are those who have hours worked from Feb. 1 up to Dec. 4, 2020. * Walmart is investing approximately $25 million in more than 85,000 associates for this new appreciation bonus.

SOURCE Walmart Canada