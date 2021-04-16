Thank You For Joining Us For The Fifth Annual National Ladder Safety Month

CHICAGO, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sponsorship from generous, industry-leading companies and organizations lifted the American Ladder Institute's (ALI) Fifth Annual National Ladder Safety Month in March 2021 to new heights. ALI is proud to have this support of its effort to raise awareness of ladder safety and increase the number of people certified in Ladder Safety Training:

Louisville Ladder sponsored and was highlighted in television features on the LifeStyle and Daytime Networks reaching approximately six million households.

Werner partnered with ALI on a four-webinar Ladder Safety Webinar Series covering the topics: Choosing Your Ladder, Safety Before the First Step, Safety While Climbing, and Safety at the Top. Recordings of these presentations are available to view or share on-demand, along with the presentation slides online.

The following organizations helped amplify the campaign's message:

Interested in getting involved in the 2022 National Ladder Safety Month campaign? Contact ALI at info@americanladderinstitute.org.

About the American Ladder InstituteFounded in 1947, the American Ladder Institute (ALI) is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to promoting safe ladder use through ladder safety resources, bilingual safety training and the development of ladder safety standards. ALI also represents the common business interests of its members who are comprised of the leading ladder and ladder component manufacturers in the United States and Canada.

