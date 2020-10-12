Thai Union And Corbion Expand Adoption Of AlgaPrime™ DHA Into Shrimp Aquaculture

BANGKOK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thai Union Group PCL, the world's seafood leader, and Corbion, the global market leader in algae-based ingredients for feed, announce today the expanded adoption of AlgaPrime DHA, an omega-3 rich algae feed ingredient, in Thai Union shrimp feed following a successful large scale trial in 2019. The expanded partnership marks a pivotal moment for both shrimp farmers and other seafood producers as it validates another success of using alternative, sustainable feed ingredients at scale.

As one of the fastest growing species within the aquaculture industry, farmed shrimp currently account for 55% of global shrimp production, presenting an unprecedented opportunity to drive sustainable growth. The expanded adoption of AlgaPrime DHA by Thai Union Feedmill PCL reflects a priority to utilize ingredients that are traceable, reliable and sustainably produced. As an additional source of omega-3s, AlgaPrime DHA is a native, whole algae ingredient that contains high levels of omega-3 DHA, approximately twice as high as the omega-3s found in commonly used fish oils. AlgaPrime DHA is a clean ingredient, sustainably produced through fermentation with non-GM cane sugar as a feedstock. It also helps to reduce pressure on marine resources and provides supply security for a key nutrient for shrimp growth and development.

"At Thai Union, we value driving innovation for a sustainable seafood industry and as such, we look to source new and innovative products that operationalize our SeaChange sustainability goals," said Darian McBain, Global Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Thai Union. "Our expanded work with Corbion progresses our goals on responsible sourcing by making efficient use of marine resources in aquaculture feed and complementing this with the use of alternative oils and proteins. The work with Corbion is helping to provide feed solutions that support optimal nutrition, consistency and supply chain transparency for our network of shrimp farmers."

Thai Union's SeaChange® sustainability strategy drives meaningful improvements across the entire global seafood industry, especially when it comes to traceable and responsible sourcing. Inclusion of AlgaPrime DHA in Thai Union's feed is one initiative that is progressing the company's goal of bringing responsibly sourced and sustainably harvested shrimp to market.

"We are thrilled to expand adoption of AlgaPrime DHA in shrimp feed through our partnership with Thai Union," said Chris Haacke, Global Aquaculture Lead at Corbion. "AlgaPrime DHA is positioned to change the landscape of the fast-growing sustainable shrimp aquaculture industry by offering a proven solution to farmers and seafood producers."

Since 2016, Corbion has been producing AlgaPrime DHA at large industrial scale relevant to the needs of the aquaculture industry.

About CorbionCorbion is the global market leader in lactic acid and its derivatives, and a leading supplier of emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients. We use our unique expertise in fermentation and other processes to deliver sustainable solutions for the preservation of food and food production, health, and our planet. For over 100 years, we have been uncompromising in our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and performance. Drawing on our deep application and product knowledge, we work side-by-side with customers to make our cutting-edge technologies work for them. Our solutions help differentiate products in markets such as food, home & personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2019, Corbion generated annual sales of € 976.4 million and had a workforce of 2,138 people. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: www.corbion.com

About Thai Union GroupThai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as one of the world's leading seafood producers and is one of the largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 126.3 billion ( US$ 4.1 billion) and a global workforce of over 44,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Find out more at seachangesustainability.org. Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized in 2018 and 2019 by being ranked number one in the world in the Food Products Industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, achieving a 100th percentile ranking for total sustainability score. Thai Union has now been named to the DJSI for six consecutive years. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the fourth straight year in 2019.

