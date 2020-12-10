TGS And NorQuest College Announce Multi-tiered Partnership To Launch NorQuest Esports Series, A First Of Its Kind In Alberta

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - TGS Esports Inc. ( "TGS" or the " Company") (TSXV: TGS) (FRA: 5RH) has teamed up with NorQuest College ( "NorQuest") to create an all encompassing esports partnership which includes the launch of an all new esports series. The partnership will run from January to June with the option for both parties to extend the agreement.

As part of the partnership NorQuest will be launching a monthly online tournament featuring popular titles such as Rocket League and Valorant. These tournaments will be free to enter and have multiple divisions so players of all skill levels can participate for a cash prize. TGS will be handling the tournament registration, facilitation, and broadcasting for NorQuest.

"The team at NorQuest have been phenomenal to deal with. Their goals in launching this esports initiative are fantastic and align with everything we are doing at TGS. We can't wait for our first event in January to present these events to the community," said Spiro Khouri, founder and CEO of TGS Esports. "Not only does this drive revenue for TGS but showcases that esports are a regular part of student life in Secondary and Post-Secondary schools more and more. For NorQuest to recognize that is amazing and a huge win for anyone engaging with their institution."

To amplify the partnership NorQuest will also be title sponsor for one TGS event each month allowing NorQuest to connect with the TGS community both in tournaments and on live streams. This will also provide additional exposure to promote their monthly events, truly making this an all-encompassing partnership.

"The partnership with The Gaming Stadium means exciting, monthly online tournaments for gamers starting in January 2021, but it also represents a first in the province and marks the next step in NorQuest's esports strategy," said Ahmed Kamar, Director of Business Enterprise at NorQuest College. "The Gaming Stadium's strategic and operational expertise is truly best-in-class, and we look forward to our partnership evolving as we continue to build upon our foundation in esports at the college."

NorQuest's esports strategy focuses on three key pillars: community gaming and entertainment, competitive gaming through online and in-person tournaments and events, and academic research, programming that helps shape the inter-collegiate landscape for post-secondary institutions in Alberta and beyond.

Sponsorship opportunities for NorQuest events are available. Interested parties can connect with Ahmed Kamar, Director, Business Enterprise at NorQuest: ahmed.kamar@norquest.ca.

The first event will take place in late January and will feature Rocket League. Information on this and future events can be found at www.thegamingstadium.com or https://www.norquest.ca/home

About NorQuest CollegeNorQuest College is Edmonton's community college serving over 19,000 students annually throughout the province with full-time, part-time, online, and face-to-face learning options. NorQuest helps learners with diverse educational backgrounds complete or further their studies through foundational programs. NorQuest's post-secondary diploma and certificate programs and continuing education options offer rewarding career paths in health, community studies, business, environment, technology, hospitality, firefighting, and diversity and inclusion training. NorQuest's suite of customized and corporate training options ensure organizations and their workforces are prepared for the demands of the future. By collaborating with business, industry, government, and communities, we ensure our learners receive workforce relevant, inclusive, and transformative educational experiences.

About TGS Esports Inc.TGS Esports Inc. is an organization focused on creating the ultimate esports experience. TGS is made up of industry professionals with 20+ combined years in the space of tournament organization, league facilitation, and production. This experience combined with the proposed acquisition of Pepper Esports Inc. ( https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/tgs-esports-announces-signing-of-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-leading-competitive-esports-platform-pepper-esports-804515174.html) allows TGS to offer a full suite of tools needed for any player or tournament organizer in esports. TGS is also the owner of Canada's first dedicated esports arena, The Gaming Stadium, located in Richmond, British Columbia, which opened in June 2019.

