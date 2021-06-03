TGR Financial Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of TGR Financial, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - TGRF

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of TGR Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: TGRF) to First Foundation Inc. is fair to TGR Financial shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TGR Financial shareholders will receive 0.6068 shares of First Foundation common stock for each share of TGR Financial common stock or TGR Financial Series A non-voting convertible preferred stock. Upon closing, TGR Financial shareholders are expected to own approximately 20.2% of the outstanding shares of First Foundation's common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages TGR Financial shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether TGR Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for TGR Financial shareholders; (2) determine whether First Foundation is underpaying for TGR Financial; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for TGR Financial shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of TGR Financial shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

