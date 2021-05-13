TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations At Upcoming Medical Meetings

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced the schedule of upcoming data presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, to be held virtually June 4 - 8, 2021 and the...

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) - Get Report, today announced the schedule of upcoming data presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, to be held virtually June 4 - 8, 2021 and the European Hematology Association (EHA) annual congress, to be held virtually June 9 - 17, 2021. Details of the data presentations are included below.

Michael S. Weiss, the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are excited to share updated data for TG-1701, our novel BTK inhibitor, as a monotherapy, and as a triple therapy with U2, at the upcoming ASCO and EHA annual congresses. The EHA abstract released yesterday included an update from the data most recently presented at the ASH 2020 congress, and we are pleased to see with additional patients and longer follow-up the data continue to show TG-1701 to be efficacious and generally well tolerated in combination with U2. We look forward to updating the abstract data and presenting at both the upcoming ASCO and EHA annual congresses."

Data to be presented at the ASCO meeting:

Presentation Title: TG-1701, A Selective Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitor, as Monotherapy and in Combination with Ublituximab and Umbralisib (U2) in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and Lymphoma

Abstract ID: 7525

Available on Demand: Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET

Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Lead Author: Chan Y. Cheah MBBS, DMSc, Linear Clinical Research, and Department of Haematology, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Nedlands Western Australia, Medical School, University of Western Australia, Crawley, Western Australia

The above abstract will be available on May 19, 2021, via the ASCO meeting website at www.asco.org.

Data to be presented at the EHA meeting:

Presentation Title: TG-1701, A Selective Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitor, as Monotherapy and in Combination with Ubituximab and Umbralisib (U2) in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and Lymphoma

Abstract Code: EP638

Available on Demand: Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9:00 CEST

Session Title: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia and related disorders - Clinical

Lead Author: Chan Y. Cheah MBBS, DMSc, Linear Clinical Research, and Department of Haematology, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Nedlands Western Australia, Medical School, University of Western Australia, Crawley, Western Australia

The above abstract is now available via the EHA meeting website at www.ehaweb.org.

At the time of each presentation, the data presented will be available on the Publications page, located within the Pipeline section, of the Company's website at www.tgtherapeutics.com/publications.cfm ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQ™ (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin.UKONIQ™ is a trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc. Cautionary StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the expectations and plans for the clinical trials evaluating TG-1701 as monotherapy and in combination with UKONIQ™ (umbralisib) and ublituximab (U2), the availability of results from those trials, and the potential of TG-1701 as a treatment for CLL.

In addition to the risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are the following: the risk that interim, top-line, or other early clinical trial results, including the clinical studies evaluating TG-1701 in combination with U2, will not be reproduced in final data sets or in future studies; the risk that the safety profile observed with TG-1701 as monotherapy and in combination with U2, may change as additional patients are exposed for longer durations; the risk that TG-1701 as monotherapy or in combination with U2 will not prove to be safe and efficacious; the uncertainties inherent in research and development; and the risk that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated government control measures have an adverse impact on our research and development plans or commercialization efforts. Further discussion about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.tgtherapeutics.com. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only. CONTACT:

