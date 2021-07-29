TFP Asks: When Will Pope Francis Condemn The Cause Of Poverty In Cuba?

MIAMI, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New momentum is building in the fight for Cuba's freedom. As the communist regime cracks down on street protests within the island, Americans are urging world leaders to step in and help the Cuban people secure their long-awaited freedom after 62-years of oppression.

"If Pope Francis wants to help the poorest of the poor in Cuba, why doesn't he denounce communism?" Horvat asked.

More than 38,900 people so far have signed a petition asking the White House to take "all measures needed to effect this regime change." The petition is hosted by www.tfp.org/freecuba "Communism is the cancer. And now is the time to cure the cancer that's been hurting the Cuban people for so long. But you can't cure the cancer without addressing the root cause of the illness," said John Horvat II, vice-president of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP)."The world is waiting for Pope Francis to speak out against communism in Cuba," Horvat said. "The pink elephant in the room is communism and socialism, but the pope hasn't said a word about that. His Holiness found time to talk about plastic in the ocean, but nothing was said to help the poor Cuban people break the shackles of communist slavery." While the minimum wage in Cuba is about $17 dollars a month, seniors are expected to survive on less."If Pope Francis wants to help the poorest of the poor in Cuba, why doesn't he denounce the root cause of poverty there - communism?" Horvat asked.Although some blame the U.S. embargo for the ills on the island, Horvat disagrees:"Food and medicine are exempted from the embargo and nothing stops Cuba from buying whatever it wants from other countries," he said. "But it's beyond ironic how Cuban communists blame their misery on a shortage of capitalist goods while they fight to overthrow the capitalist system."TFP volunteers are currently on the streets of Miami, Florida, collecting petitions as part of the Free Cuba Now! campaign."The future of Cuba does not belong to revolutionary rebels like Fidel, Che, or Lenin," Horvat said. "The future of Cuba belongs to Christ the King!"

The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP) promotes the perennial values of Christian civilization. Since its founding in 1973, the organization of lay Catholics has been vocally opposing the errors of communism and socialism.

