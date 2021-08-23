TFG Empowers Public Entities With Series Of Federal Funding Presentations

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime federal funding experts at The Ferguson Group (TFG) are sharing time-tested skills the firm has perfected to effectively identify and secure over $1.5 billion in federal dollars for clients since 2010 in a series of exclusive presentations. Whether clarifying critical questions related to the $350 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Recovery Funding, demystifying earmarks (also known as "Congressionally Directed Spending" or "Community Project Funding), or securing highly competitive grant funds, TFG is using every tool at its disposal to empower local communities and build stronger communities.

Public agency experts at TFG help local governments and special districts of all sizes access federal funding.

TFG is pleased to join the 2021 International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Annual Conference to present on federal grants and earmarks in two highly interactive workshops:

In " Winning Federal Grants: Steps to Success", participants will learn core competencies TFG grant experts have perfected over decades to tap into the vast federal funding available to state and local governments.

Participants can also draw on TFG's nearly 40 years of expertise and Congressional background in " Demystifying Earmarks: Secure Federal Funding for Your Community".

Learn directly from TFG experts at the ICMA Annual Conference

Earlier this year, as cities, counties, public agencies, and special districts worked to understand the nuances of funding made available for COVID-19 pandemic relief activities, TFG partnered with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), the National Association of Towns and Townships (NATaT), and the National Special Districts Coalition (NSDC) on specialized information sessions tailored to the needs of each group.

"It's been very rewarding answering questions and getting feedback from thousands of local leaders who have participated in our webinars," said Kristi More, TFG Managing Partner of Strategic Development. "From the beginning of the pandemic, local leaders have been at the frontlines delivering critical services to their communities while also dealing with massive revenue declines and economic impacts. The American Rescue Plan's Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds are a lifeline for them. We developed our webinars to proactively help all communities - not just our clients - get a jumpstart on accessing the funding they need to progress."

"We have been in direct contact with the Department of Treasury and multiple Congressional leaders to get answers to important questions participants have asked throughout these presentations," said Jennifer Imo, Managing Partner of Client Services at TFG and NATaT Federal Director. "We've compiled American Rescue Plan Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Relief Fund guides with answers to the hundreds of questions asked throughout our presentations for clients. Armed with this information, participants in our webinars have a leg-up in not only accessing funds but maximizing them."

"Special districts are created by and for their community," said Cole Karr, Federal Advocacy Coordinator of the NSDC. "Critical services we use every day - fire, water, parks - have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. I was glad to meet with hundreds of stakeholders to ensure they have the information they need to access the funds required to continue serving their communities."

"Knowing where to look for funding and understanding the rules of the road are essential," said Elizabeth Kellar, Director of Public Policy, ICMA. "These webinars distilled the information local government leaders need to help them target their time and energy on those funding opportunities that are the best match for their community's needs and priorities."

During the webinars, TFG and its partners researched and presented the Department of Treasury's rules and guidance determining the eligibility criteria for the $350 billion Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds included in the American Rescue Plan. The presentations were specialized for a range of stakeholders including direct recipients, counties, cities, towns, townships, special districts, non-entitlement communities, and other public agencies.

TFG's COVID-19 resources, including Special Reports on critical relief legislation, COVID-19 grants information, and updates from Congress and the Administration are publicly available.

Contact us to learn more about our services and sign up for our newsletters.

Contact: Alexandra Yiannoutsos The Ferguson Group 1901 Connecticut Ave. NW Suite 700 Washington, D.C. 20006 Phone: (202) 331-8500 ayiannoutsos@tfgnet.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tfg-empowers-public-entities-with-series-of-federal-funding-presentations-301360615.html

SOURCE The Ferguson Group, LLC