TF Holdings Announces Thinkflow, A New Personal Financial Management Tool

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Holdings officially launched Thinkflow, a new budgeting tool with cashflow management as its centerpiece, in a bid to help users gain control over their finances.

The team at Thinkflow realized that traditional budgeting tools are mostly backward-looking, which is a reactive way to manage finances. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, approximately a third of all bank accounts overdraft in any given year, highlighting the need for better tools to manage cashflow. Neal Humphrey, Thinkflow General Manager says, "Thinkflow focuses on personal cashflow forecasting coupled with solutions to solve cashflow problems before they happen, such as income improvement and bill scheduling. The Thinkflow team has been working on the product for nearly two years and we're excited to introduce our free tools this week."

In addition to cashflow management tools, Thinkflow features the only comprehensive, searchable database of side gigs online. The Income Helper tool is publicly available and at launch contains 90+ jobs, side hustles, and ways to make additional income.

The Thinkflow team will continue to work on enhancements to the Thinkflow cashflow forecaster, as well as additions to its collection of side gigs. Martin Wong, CEO of TF Holdings said, "Thinkflow is the first product launch for TF Holdings in the personal financial management space. It's our hope that these tools break new ground and give users a better way to manage their finances. We're very excited about the future of this product."

Thinkflow is now available as a free personal financial management tool at Thinkflow.com.

About TF Holdings, Inc.

TF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary companies provides credit and financial wellness tools to consumers, and licenses loan origination, risk underwriting and loan management software to lenders. The company is based in Irving, Texas, and backed by prominent venture capital firms Sequoia and Technology Crossover Ventures.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tf-holdings-announces-thinkflow-a-new-personal-financial-management-tool-301185920.html

SOURCE TF Holdings, Inc.