Textainer Announces Date For The Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) - Get Report ("Textainer", "we" and "our"), one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers, will release third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, November 12, 2020. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Textainer's Investor Relations website at http://investor.textainer.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-9039 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8470 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Textainer's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2020, through November 19, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13712109.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 3.5 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. We also lease tank containers through our relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from our fleet, we buy older containers from our shipping line customers for trading and resale. We sold an average of approximately 140,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,500 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 500 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (TGH) - Get Report and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT). Visit www.textainer.com for additional information about Textainer.

