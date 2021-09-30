Texas Trial Lawyer Aaron Heckaman Named To 2021 Super Lawyers List

Aaron Heckaman, Partner at the Houston-based firm Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC, has been selected for inclusion in the latest edition of Texas Super Lawyers.

Partner at Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC, a nationwide trial practice based in Houston, Heckaman was recognized in Super Lawyers' pinnacle listing for his work representing plaintiffs in claims involving products liability, general personal injury, civil litigation, and class actions / mass torts.

Super Lawyers is a renowned legal rating service that recognizes the nation's most successful and respected attorneys. With a selection process weighted heavily on peer review, Super Lawyers is able to elicit meaningful evaluations from members of the bar who are best positioned to assess the strengths of their peers and objectively measure their knowledge, talent, and contributions to the field.

Given Super Lawyers' stringent selection methodology, consumers can be confident that recognized attorneys have earned the respect of their peers, a proven record of success, and the skill to handle their case. In total, just 5% of all lawyers in active practice are named to the final Super Lawyers list.

For Heckaman, his latest Super Lawyers selection is one of many in a career of hard-earned accolades and accomplishments - including his three previous selections to the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars, which recognizes top young practitioners.

A graduate of Texas A&M University and South Texas College of Law, Heckaman has focused his career on fighting for victims of injustice. His work includes numerous verdicts and settlements in complex civil claims, class actions, and mass torts involving toxic exposure, dangerous pharmaceuticals, defective products, and serious personal injury. Heckaman has also earned national recognition litigating high stakes cases for victims and families across the country and is frequently called on to speak at various industry seminars and events.

As Partner at Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC, Heckaman has helped clients recover millions in compensation against some of the country's most powerful corporations. Though the firm is based in Houston, BCH works with clients and counsel nationwide. Visit www.bchlaw.com to learn more.

