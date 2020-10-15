Texas Trees Foundation, Arbor Day Foundation And International Paper Host Free Tree Distribution Event At Dallas College Richland Campus

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Trees Foundation will partner with the Arbor Day Foundation and International Paper to distribute 500 free trees at Dallas College Richland Campus in Dallas, Texas from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. as part of its recovery efforts due to October 2019 severe weather. Tree species available include Red Maple, Red Oak, Chinquapin Oak, Redbud and Desert Willow.

This tree giveaway will provide 500 trees to plant throughout residential areas affected by the tornado. Residents who preregister to receive a free tree will drive to Richland College and pick it up in Lot C while following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Each tree will be accompanied by a bag of mulch and tree planting and maintenance instructions. Residents receiving a tree agree to water and tend to the trees during its establishment period.

"The people of Dallas, Texas have suffered great personal and physical loss," said Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation president. "By replanting, we strive to bring healing and hope to the people and the communities in which they live, as well as help return the beauty and the value trees bring back to their properties."

On October 20, 2019, a devastating tornado tore through North Dallas impacting people's lives in a traumatic way. The most lasting effect is the tree canopy many of these neighborhoods lost, and whose once very character was often defined by tree-lined streets.

Texas Trees Foundation Urban Foresters conducted an initial survey of the affected areas and determined that between 3,000-3,500 trees have been damaged to the point that they will need to be removed, and another 1,200-1,500 trees have some level of damage that will need additional pruning over the coming months and years to restore its canopy.

"Texas Trees Foundation is pleased to be working with our partners to help restore neighborhoods back to the landscape we knew and loved through this tree giveaway," said Janette Monear, CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. "We have all spent a lot of time indoors, lately. When these residents go home and plant their trees, it will be a great way for them to get outside and experience the healing nature can provide."

For more information, please contact Joshua Wilbanks at 682-305-0417.108, email joshua@texastrees.org or visit the Texas Trees Foundation website at www.texastrees.org/projects/treegiveaway.

