Texas's Most Active Venture Capital And Angel Groups Released By F50 Global Insights

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- F50 Global Insights, the research arm of the Austin-based venture network F50, is pleased to announce the compilation of The 10 Most Active Angel Investment Groups and The 24 Most Active Venture Capital Firms in Texas 2021, on June 15th, the first day of F50 Global Capital Summit - Austin 2021. F50 plans to continue to keep it's network updated on leading firms throughout both Texas and North America.

The lists are available for viewing at F50.io/Report .

This release marks the beginning of F50's Global Capital Summit® , F50's flagship event for its rapidly expanding startup venture ecosystem, which will take place virtually each Tuesday beginning June 15th and concluding June 29th. This summit connects American's two largest startup economies: Texas Startup Venture Ecosystem and F50's stronghold of Silicon Valley, as well as startup venture leaders from around the world. More information about the event can be found at SVE.io/category/F50 .

With the boom in Texas tech innovation, particularly in Austin, F50 hopes to recognize the VCs and Angel Networks who are actively investing in the region.

About F50

F50 identifies the most promising early-stage technology companies in North America by leveraging the collective intelligence of its deep roots of startup communities, the large reach of corporate partners and investor network, and industry experts.

