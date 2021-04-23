Texas Restaurant Association Partners With Axial Commerce To Support The Texas Restaurant Recovery By Giving Restaurateurs Access To Actionable Data

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) has partnered with Axial Commerce, a one-stop software solution that drives restaurant sales and controls expenses.

Launched in 2017 in Austin, Axial Commerce gives real-time insights by compiling existing Point of Sale (POS) data and sharing it in context of historical averages. Use of Axial Commerce by current restaurant clients has directly resulted in decreased employee turnover and increased profits.

Current clients of Axial include El Arroyo, Chicken Express, Johnny Rockets, Sugar Factory, and Liberty Kitchen.

"Transparency was key to our operational turnaround and successful sales," said Will Davis of Liberty Kitchen in Houston.

"Axial has been a game changer for my restaurants," said Lloyd Sugarman, who operates Johnny Rockets & Sugar Factory, a national multi-unit concept with a blended service model and retail component. "We are all looking at the same information and my managers are able to focus on the fundamentals of driving sales and controlling labor and purchases."

"Axial Commerce is thrilled to partner with the Texas Restaurant Association to support the Texas restaurant recovery by reducing turnover and driving sales with our unique technology," said Ellis Winstanley, Founder and CEO of Axial.

Axial Commerce will provide members of TRA preferred pricing on their platform and has staff dedicated to assist members with onboarding and success.

"This partnership will increase profits for our restaurants who need greater information about their operations," said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, TRA President and CEO. "Especially as restaurants recover from the impact of COVID-19, owners, managers, and their teams need immediate insight on sales and operations. We believe Axial Commerce has the innovative spirit, technical expertise, people, and leadership to serve our industry at a time when they need it most."

Learn more about Axial Commerce and preferred TRA member pricing by visiting axialcommerce.com/tra

About the Texas Restaurant AssociationThe Texas Restaurant Association was formed in 1937 to serve as the advocate in Texas and the indispensable resource for the foodservice industry. Today, as a leading business association, TRA represents the state's $70 billion restaurant industry, which comprises more than 50,000 locations and a workforce of 1.3 million employees. Along with the Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation, the Association protects, advances, and educates the growing industry.

About Axial CommerceAxial's mission is to contribute to the experiences of restaurant teams by helping to drive sales, reduce turnover and control expenses.

