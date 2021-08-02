Texas Regional Bank Welcomes Brad Freudenberg And Rene Avila

HARLINGEN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Regional Bank announces the appointment of Brad Freudenberg as Chief Technology Officer and Rene Avila as Senior Operations Officer. "We are pleased to welcome these two gentlemen and look forward to benefiting from their expertise," said Michael Scaief, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

After graduating from Texas A&M in 1994 with a degree in Management Information Systems, Brad Freudenberg worked as a software consultant for Texas Commerce Bank / Chase Bank in Houston for 12 years. During that time, he also worked on major projects for other notable clients such as Minute Maid Foods, American Express, and Continental Airlines. In 2006, Brad joined a small energy trading company to design and develop custom software, eventually becoming the Chief Information Officer. At the same time, he began volunteering as a firefighter on the west side of Houston, which he remained heavily involved in for 12 years. Brad co-founded his own software consultancy in 2013 and served as President and Senior Solutions Architect until joining Texas Regional Bank in early 2021. He has a 27-year history of creating, implementing, and supporting innovative software solutions to make businesses more efficient and successful. "I am looking forward to leveraging this experience as the Chief Technology Officer of Texas Regional Bank to drive increased productivity and to support the aggressive expansion of the bank," he said.

With over 35 years of banking experience, R. Rene Avila is an accomplished senior operations and technology leader and communicator. He graduated from the University of Texas-Pan American with a degree in Accounting in 1982 and earned his CPA designation in 1986. Rene worked with International Bank of Commerce (IBC) for over 25 years serving in different capacities, including Executive Vice President / Chief Information Officer and President for the IBC Service Center. Most recently, Rene was employed by Lone Star National Bank as Chief Revenue Officer where he oversaw several divisions and the sales activity of 35 branches. "I am very excited to join Texas Regional Bank as I look forward to utilizing my skills to meet the needs of our community, as well as assist the organization in its expansion." Rene is also involved in his community and is a member of numerous organizations as well as having a history of civic involvement.

About Texas Regional Bank

Established in 2010, Texas Regional Bank is headquartered in Harlingen, Texas, with 21 banking centers and 1 loan production office in the Rio Grande Valley and Texas Hill Country. As of June 30, 2021, Texas Regional Bank reported total assets of $1.7 billion, deposits of $1.5 billion and loans of $762 million. TRB offers core banking services, trust, wealth management, mortgage, international banking, foreign exchange, and public finance.

For more Texas Regional Bank information, visit www.texasregionalbank.com.

Michael ScaiefChairman and CEO mscaief@texasregionalbank.com

Related Images

freudenberg-avila.jpg Freudenberg / Avila Texas Regional Bank new hires.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-regional-bank-welcomes-brad-freudenberg-and-rene-avila-301346142.html

SOURCE Texas Regional Bank