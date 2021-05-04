Texas Ranch Offering Premium Steak Gift Boxes For Father's Day - Shipped Right From The Ranch!

HENRIETTA, Texas, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Where's the beef?" is a question Dad shouldn't have to ask on Father's Day. In a nationwide survey, Americans were asked what they think their dad actually wanted for Father's Day. Their answer was simply "a juicy steak."

While many restaurants remain closed and social distancing is still an important concern, a virtual dinner date with dad is a great option. Shipping all the components of a perfect steakhouse dinner might be the perfect way to mark the occasion.

With more and more people steering away from brick-and-mortar stores and restaurants in favor of shopping online, Texas-born-and-bred Wellborn 2R Beef is seeing more people that want to ship Dad his favorite meal. They are offering gift boxes of their USDA prime grade all-natural Angus steaks - a taste of Texas everyone is sure to enjoy. Their excellent customer service is well-recognized and they ship anywhere in the U.S. in one to two days.

With more than 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Chef Brian Wilford executive chef at La Cima Club in Dallas, only serves Wellborn 2R steaks to his customers.

"I have been a chef for a long time," says Chef Wilford. "If someone tells me they have quality beef I am skeptical. But actually, truthfully, the Wellborn 2R meat has its own unique flavor and profile. The quality sets it apart. At the level I am at in my business, I have had some of the best beef in the world, and the Wellborn 2R beef speaks for itself."

To ensure Dad can enjoy these high-caliber steaks, Wellborn 2R has prepared several special gift packages to fit dad's grilling taste. All gift boxes include prime steaks that have been personally chosen by their artisan butcher at the ranch, are shipped right from the ranch and arrive in premium packaging and include a hand-written note to the recipient.

Filets for Father's Day - $125 : Six of their rich and flavorful 5-6 oz. USDA Prime All Natural Tenderloin Filet Steaks.

: Six of their rich and flavorful 5-6 oz. USDA Prime All Natural Tenderloin Filet Steaks. New York Strips and Tenderloins Mixed Steak Box - $119 : An incredible mix of beautiful steaks that's perfect for gifting the dad that really loves a great piece of meat.

: An incredible mix of beautiful steaks that's perfect for gifting the dad that really loves a great piece of meat. Tomahawks: A Gift and a Memory - $163 : Two tomahawk steaks that make for a gorgeous presentation, whether he's enjoying it with the family or prepping it to show off to his fellow meat-loving buddies on Instagram.

: Two tomahawk steaks that make for a gorgeous presentation, whether he's enjoying it with the family or prepping it to show off to his fellow meat-loving buddies on Instagram. Griller's Favorite - $109 : Four classic USDA Prime grade ribeye steaks.

: Four classic USDA Prime grade ribeye steaks. Let Dad Decide : Wellborn 2R Beef also offers gift certificates so Dad can choose exactly what he wants, when he wants.

When you buy steaks from Wellborn 2R you're also buying a piece of their heritage and history that is as old as the home of our premium beef, raised on their ranch that has been operating for 150 years. And their beef is all-natural - no additives, hormones or antibiotics. Just real, hand-cut Texas steaks for dad to enjoy.

Wellborn 2R Beef's Butcher shop is open year-round and offers steaks, roasts, ground beef, ribs & brisket. They ship nationwide in the Continental U.S.

About Wellborn 2R Ranch

Wellborn 2R Ranch is a traditional historic ranch in Henrietta, Texas, located two hours northwest of Dallas. Wellborn 2R Ranch proudly shares the story of their ranch and the amazing beef they produce for their customers nationwide on their website, www.wellborn2rbeef.com as well as in-person at their ranch and butcher shop in Henrietta. Follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/W2RBeef/

Contact: Tony Dunkerly @ wellborn2rranch@gmail.com

Related Images

cowboy-cooking-wellborn-2r-steaks.jpg Cowboy cooking Wellborn 2R steaks on the grill Cowboy grilling all natural premium Angus steaks from the Wellborn 2R Ranch.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-ranch-offering-premium-steak-gift-boxes-for-fathers-day---shipped-right-from-the-ranch-301282650.html

SOURCE Wellborn 2R Ranch