Texas Pacific Land Trust Updates Timeline For Corporate Reorganization

The Trustees of Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) - Get Report (the "Trust") announced today that, while the Trust continues to make progress toward effecting its planned corporate reorganization into a Delaware corporation, the Trust now aims to be in a position to move forward with the reorganization by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

The decision to extend the timeline was related in part to the large number of assets impacted by the reorganization and unanticipated effects of COVID-19 on working with governmental offices to obtain necessary information and update official records. This decision was also made following consultation with the members of the Conversion Exploration Committee. The Trust will continue to work toward completing the corporate reorganization but recognizes that ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and other unanticipated disruptions could continue to extend the intended timeframe despite the Trust's efforts.

Further information regarding the corporate reorganization will be included in a registration statement on Form 10 for Texas Pacific Land Corporation when publicly filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas with approximately 900,000 acres of land in West Texas. The Trust was organized under a Declaration of Trust to receive and hold title to extensive tracts of land in the State of Texas, previously the property of the Texas and Pacific Railway Company, and to issue transferable Certificates of Proprietary Interest pro rata to the holders of certain debt securities of the Texas and Pacific Railway Company. Texas Pacific Land Trust's Trustees are empowered under the Declaration of Trust to manage the lands with all the powers of an absolute owner. Texas Pacific Land Trust is not a REIT.

Visit the Trust at www.tpltrust.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

