Texas Pacific Land Trust Announces Anticipated Distribution Date In Connection With Corporate Reorganization

The Trustees of Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) - Get Report (the "Trust") announced today that, in connection with the Trust's previously announced plan to reorganize the Trust from its current structure to a corporation formed under Delaware law named Texas Pacific Land Corporation ("TPL Corporation"), the Trust expects to distribute all of the common stock of TPL Corporation to holders of sub-share certificates in certificates of proprietary interest of the Trust ("sub-share certificates") on January 11, 2021 (such date, the "effective date").

Prior to the market opening on the effective date, the Trust will distribute all of the shares of TPL Corporation common stock to holders of sub-share certificates as of such date on a pro rata, one-for-one basis in accordance with their interests in the Trust. The trading of sub-share certificates on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") will cease prior to the market opening and TPL Corporation common stock will begin trading on the NYSE on the same date under the symbol "TPL," and the sub-share certificates will be cancelled.

The distribution of TPL Corporation common stock will be made in book-entry form only. No action is required by holders of sub-share certificates in order to receive shares of TPL Corporation common stock. Immediately after the distribution becomes effective, TPL Corporation will be an independent, publicly traded company and successor to all of the Trust's assets, employees, liabilities and obligations.

TPL Corporation previously filed a registration statement on Form 10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 14, 2020 (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), relating to the corporate reorganization. On December 31, 2020, the Registration Statement was declared effective.

The Registration Statement included a preliminary information statement that describes the corporate reorganization and provides information regarding the Trust and TPL Corporation. A final information statement describing the corporate reorganization and the anticipated distribution in more detail (the "Final Information Statement") has been filed with the SEC as an exhibit to TPL Corporation's Current Report on Form 8-K and will be furnished as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K of the Trust. Investors and holders of sub-share certificates are urged to read documents filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety as these materials contain important information about the Trust, TPL Corporation and the corporate reorganization.

The completion of the corporate reorganization and distribution is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of a number of conditions, including the absence of unforeseen events or developments that would make it inadvisable to effect the corporate reorganization.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas with approximately 880,000 acres of land in West Texas. The Trust was organized under a Declaration of Trust to receive and hold title to extensive tracts of land in the State of Texas, previously the property of the Texas and Pacific Railway Company, and to issue transferable Certificates of Proprietary Interest pro rata to the holders of certain debt securities of the Texas and Pacific Railway Company. Texas Pacific Land Trust's trustees are empowered under the Declaration of Trust to manage the lands with all the powers of an absolute owner. Texas Pacific Land Trust is not a REIT.

