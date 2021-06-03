Texas Online Preparatory School Celebrates Class Of 2021 Commencement

Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS), a public school authorized by the Huntsville Independent School District, will celebrate the Class of 2021 during an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 5 th, 2021.

Collectively, the Class of 2021 - which includes more than 400 graduates - reports being awarded more than $1,638,200 in higher education scholarships and awards.

"After a year that has been full of surprises, we're excited to bring together our graduating seniors for this celebration," said TOPS Head of School Holly Lyon. "They've all worked hard to reach this point and I'm glad we have the opportunity to come together to recognize their achievements."

The Class of 2021 report plans to enter the workforce or join military service, and many have been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across Texas and beyond, including: Mary Hardin Baylor University, Texas A&M, University of Texas, Texas Women's University, and Sam Houston State.

TOPS students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives that prepare them for college and careers. Live online classes are taught by state-licensed teachers, who work closely with families and students to ensure academic success, encourage students to discover their passions, and empower them to reach their full potential.

A virtual ceremony will be held on June 3 rd for those unable to attend in-person. Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT:Texas Online Preparatory School 2021 Graduation Ceremony WHEN: Saturday, June 5 th, 2021 | 6pm WHERE: Virtual (link available upon request)

About Texas Online Preparatory School

Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) is a public school that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TOPS is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a partnership between Huntsville Independent School District and K12, a Stride company (LRN) - Get Report. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about TOPS, visit tops.k12.com.

