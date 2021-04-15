Texas Mutual Insurance Company Moves To Replace Manual Processes With SaaS To Support Optimized Agent Experiences

Boston, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) announced today that Texas Mutual Insurance Company, Texas' leading workers' compensation insurer serving 70,000+ businesses of all sizes in all industries, has selected Duck Creek's Distribution Management solution to update the ways it manages its large producer base and offer modern, seamless experiences. One-size-fits-all approaches to managing relationships with producers and time-consuming manual processes are obsolete, and a new standard has emerged. To help carriers ensure that relationships remain productive, Distribution Management empowers sales managers and field representatives to create differentiated onboarding experiences, build targeted performance and incentive plans, and nurture producers with timely and valuable information. As a trusted provider of workers' compensation insurance for 30 years, market-leading functionality and the ability to integrate with its current core systems were key factors in Texas Mutual's decision.

"Our competitive premiums, health care network, and dividend history help our policyholder owners protect workers, control costs, and boost their bottom lines," said Lisa Evans, Vice President of Distribution & Customer Engagement at Texas Mutual. "With so many businesses putting their trust in us as their provider of workers' compensation insurance, we knew we needed to give our agents the tools, support, and experiences they need to best serve our customers. This is a decision we know will serve us well into the future as we grow our business and help build a stronger, safer Texas."

Duck Creek Distribution Management is a modern producer relationship management system that enables insurers to tailor all aspects of the producer lifecycle to attract, retain, increase productivity, and build trust with agents, brokers, MGAs, and other intermediaries. As a modern SaaS application, Distribution Management digitally transforms workflows to increase business agility, streamline operations, and ensure continuous compliance.

"Distribution Management enables insurers to offload labor-intensive administrative work and focus on value-added activities like onsite visits, strategic planning, and sharing of performance insights," said Prasad Boppana, VP of Product Management for Distribution Management at Duck Creek Technologies. "The solution will let Texas Mutual focus on the right challenges while our team handles day-to-day IT operations and application upgrades for them behind the scenes. We are thrilled to see them making this critical business decision and welcome them to the Duck Creek family."

About Texas Mutual:

Texas Mutual Insurance Company, a policyholder-owned company, is the state's leading provider of workers' compensation insurance. Texas Mutual provides coverage to 44% of the market, representing over 70,000 companies, many of which are small businesses. Since 1991, the company has provided a stable, competitively priced source of workers' comp insurance for Texas employers. Helping employers prevent workplace accidents is an important part of Texas Mutual's mission. Learn more at www.texasmutual.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

Media Contact:Paul RechichiRacepoint Global617-624-3295 prechichi@racepointglobal.com

Sam A. ShayDuck Creek Technologies+1 (857) 201-5784sam.shay@duckcreek.com