Texas Mineral Resources To Present At The Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference VI On November 10th

SIERRA BLANCA, TX, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB: TMRC) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at this year's Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference VI. Anthony Marchese, chairman, will be making a virtual presentation. For those unable to attend, the presentation and slides will be webcast simultaneously and then archived on the TMRC website at www.tmrcorp.com .

Presentation date: November 10, 2020

Presenter: Anthony Marchese, Chairman

Time: 1:06 PM MST, 2:06 CST, 3:06 EST

Registration link: https://go.mysequire.com/rocky-mountain-microcap-conference-vi/

The Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference VI will take place at TOPGOLF in Centennial, Colorado. To request complimentary investor registration and to access additional information about the conference please visit their website at http://rockymtmicro.com/

About Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.'s focus is to develop and commercialize its Round Top heavy rare earth, technology metals and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, 85 miles southeast of El Paso. Additionally, the Company plans on developing alternative sources of strategic minerals through the processing of coal waste and other related materials. The Company's common stock trades on the OTCQB U.S. tier under the symbol "TMRC."

Anthony Marchese

amarchese@tmrcorp.com