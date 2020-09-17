Texas Lottery Renews Agreement With SCA To Support Retailer Bonus Program

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Lottery has renewed its risk transfer agreement with SCA, the leader in promotional risk management, for its successful Retailer Bonus program. The incentive of up to $1 million will be paid for any Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot-winning tickets sold by a registered Texas retailer.

Shortly after the original contract began in 2019, a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold by a Texas retailer. The Texas Lottery Commission notified SCA immediately and within 10 business days, a $1 million check was issued to the lucky retail owner.

"We got off to a successful start last year with a $1 million retailer bonus payout just two weeks into our 2019 inaugural contract with SCA. They paid quickly, and we were very pleased with their professionalism. It's part of the reason we were quick to renew and continue our partnership," says Gary Grief, Executive Director, Texas Lottery. "Utilizing SCA's risk mitigation agreement has allowed us to lock in our budget precisely for this program regardless of how many jackpots are won and bonuses paid. Keeping this program active helps us engage our key retail distribution channels and achieve our goals with confidence and security."

In the interim, SCA has been active at industry conferences hosted by Lafleur's and PGRI touting its unique and successful lottery targeted solutions. "We've had some interesting discussions with the goal of truly understanding each state's unique challenges. We are bringing a fresh perspective to the overall strategy and budgeting process, states Jackie Walker, Director of Business Development at SCA.

SCA provides proven solutions for lotteries in US and International jurisdictions, bringing over 35 years of experience and unparalleled risk capacity to support their promotional, revenue, and risk management needs. SCA is the only organization to have supported chance-to-win $1 Billion promotions in both the public and commercial sectors. SCA offers a unique set of capabilities including digital gamification, risk transfer, bonding, and patented technologies specific to the lottery industry.

