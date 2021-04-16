Texas Is The Hot Bed For Government Contracting

HERNDON, Va., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BidExecs Franchising, LLC, the first and only franchise supporting government contractors to grow their business through robust Business Development, Capture Support, and Proposal Solutions, announces it has signed and onboarded its second franchise owner in Texas in less than two months.

Corey Kauffman, BidExecs Texas-South is a business development expert supporting companies in environmental and industrial services, logistics, and training. He operated an independent consulting firm before joining BidExecs. "Corey is the exact fit for the BidExecs franchise network. He has a background in business development and is committed to helping local South Texas companies grow and succeed in government contracting. With BidExecs, Corey can now scale his practice into a growth-focused business. He will have full access to BidExecs' BD and Proposal global network of experts," noted Edward James, Vice President of Franchise Growth for BidExecs.

Corey Kauffman reflected on his decision to join the BidExecs network: "Until now, there wasn't an option in Business Development other than being a solopreneur or being part of some weak consultant network. Now, I can leverage the benefit of the BidExecs' global network of franchisees, and the robust headquarter resources to help local companies in South Texas grow their revenue, create local jobs, and even look beyond borders as BidExecs grows internationally. My goal is to help my clients create at least 100 new jobs in the next 12 months through contracting opportunities."

BidExecs' parent company - ProposalHelper, planned and set up the business to be franchised before the pandemic hit. The pandemic did not deter the launch; instead, it validated that the processes, technologies, and systems that BidExecs franchisees get full training and access to can successfully operate in a remote environment. "Unlike traditional brick and mortar franchise concepts, BidExecs can be operated remotely, in an almost recession-proof sector of the economy. We are committed to the financial and business success of every franchisee, the clients, and the communities in which we operate," said Reena Bhatia, BidExecs CEO. BidExecs has seen strong interest from veterans, military spouses, federal employees, contracting officers, independent consultants with a desire to scale their operations, acquisition experts, and franchise investors to join the BidExecs global network.

"BidExecs is a unique business. It is not for everyone but for those who understand the power of scaling a bid and proposal business to help companies grow through contracting, it makes the absolute best sense. The skills needed for business development , capture, and proposal management require a team effort - it's not a one-person job. BidExecs offers our franchisees the ability to be in business for themselves, not by themselves," said Dr. Troy Tyre, Vice President of US Operations and Delivery Solutions for BidExecs.

BidExecs Franchising, LLC., is the only global franchise system in the bid and proposal contracting industry. BidExecs franchisees offer business development, capture support, and proposal solutions to companies of all sizes on a fixed price basis. To learn more about franchising opportunities with BidExecs Franchising, LLC, visit www.bidexecsfranchising.com or contact media@bidexecs.com.

