Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Receives Tri Global Energy's Wind Leadership Award

AUSTIN, Texas and DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Global Energy, a leading U.S. originator and developer of utility-scale renewable energy projects, today announced that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is a recipient of the Tri Global Energy Wind Leadership Award. The annual award recognizes commitment to wind development and to the people who rely on wind projects to support their families and communities.

"Texans know that responsible stewardship of our environment must be a priority as we continue to utilize the natural resources available to us while also preserving the treasure that Texas is," said Gov. Abbott in his Clean Energy Week Proclamation. "For this reason, clean and renewable energy are a valuable part of America's future and are closely tied with Texas' prosperity and success. While Texas continues its leadership in production in our oil and gas sector, the Lone Star State also is a national and international leader in wind energy."

"Wind energy will thrive wherever it is economically competitive, and Texas is proof of that. The rapid growth of the wind industry in our state has helped to ensure Texas families and businesses have access to affordable electricity, all while powering job creation and new opportunities in the state's rural communities," said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy.

"Governor Abbott understands the positive impact of wind energy in Texas, and it is important to recognize his leadership," said Billingsley.

