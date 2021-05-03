Texas Eyes A Rebound In Travel For 2021 In Time For National Tourism And Travel Week May 2-8

AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The travel industry plays an important role in a strong and vibrant Texas economy. Prior to the pandemic, the state's travel industry experienced a solid decade of growth. This year, as the Lone Star state celebrates the U.S. Travel Association's National Tourism and Travel Week and the "Power of Travel," it is showing signs of recovery from historic lows due to the pandemic.

Texas has already started to see a strong rebound in demand relating to hotel bookings.

Texas has already started to see a strong rebound in demand relating to hotel bookings, with statewide hotel occupancies over spring break (3/14-3/20) the highest of the pandemic at 71.6%. Additionally, hotel revenues over spring break (3/14-3/20) amounted to $234 million - nearly 2019 levels.

In March, the leisure and hospitality sector added 23,100 jobs. Businesses are beginning to recover with roughly 380,000 jobs added to the sector since a low point in April 2020. Prior to the pandemic, 1 in 10 Texas jobs were created by travel, and the travel industry was responsible for a $169.8 billion economic impact to the Texas Economy.

The outlook for the future calls for cautious optimism. As more Americans are vaccinated, the demand for travel is picking back up, especially in the domestic leisure travel sector. According to Destination Analysts two-thirds of American travelers already have travel plans in the next three months, with the focus being on regional drive market destinations as the American road trip continues to trend.

"These developments and this information are informing our strategies to help the industry recover in Texas and drive travel to Texas destinations," says Travel Texas Tourism Director Brad Smyth. "We encourage travelers to safely rediscover their favorite Texas destinations or explore a few new ones this year. The unique cities, towns and attractions around our state are part of what make it such a great place."

Throughout the week, Travel Texas along with the U.S. Travel Association, salutes the "Power of Travel" and travel industry employees that worked so hard throughout this last year to provide safe and welcoming travel experiences.

"I encourage Texans and non-Texans alike to explore all that our state has to offer, from our major cities to our historic small towns," said Governor Greg Abbott. "Together we will revitalize this important industry and we will keep Texas one of the premier destinations in America."

Travelers can begin planning their next Texas vacation by visiting www.TravelTexas.com , and connecting with Travel Texas on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . For more information on the economic impact of travel in Texas, please visit www.travel.texas.gov .

About Travel Texas:The mission of Travel Texas is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in domestic and international markets, generating travel to Texas destinations.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-eyes-a-rebound-in-travel-for-2021-in-time-for-national-tourism-and-travel-week-may-2-8-301282335.html

SOURCE Travel Texas