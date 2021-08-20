Texas De Brazil Donates Nearly $33,000 To The American Red Cross Service To The Armed Forces

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After its July fundraising campaign, Texas de Brazil announced today that the family-owned Brazilian steakhouse brand has raised nearly $33,000 to support the American Red Cross in their efforts to help members of the military, veterans and their families prepare for, cope with, and respond to, the challenges of military service.

Texas de Brazil raised nearly $33,000 to support American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces.

The campaign promoted in Texas de Brazil restaurants nationwide and on various digital platforms raised nearly $23,000 paired with a corporate donation from the company of $10,000.

"We proudly support the American Red Cross programs serving our military veterans and families and feel fortunate to have the ability to craft a campaign that provides our guests with an opportunity to raise funds that go directly to those who protect our freedoms," says Salim Asrawi, president of Texas de Brazil.

" Texas de Brazil's July fundraising campaign allowed both its staff and customers to make an impact on the Red Cross mission," said Ariane Einecker, chief development officer, American Red Cross North Texas Region. "We are extremely grateful for the continued support of Texas de Brazil and their customers and look forward to many more years of partnership."

Every day, the American Red Cross provides 24/7 global emergency communication services and other support in military and veteran health care facilities across the country and around the world. The Red Cross has been serving the military for more than 140 years and has deployed alongside military in every U.S. conflict since the Spanish-American War.

About Texas de Brazil Texas de Brazil is an authentic Brazilian-American steakhouse featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil now has locations in 21 states along with 11 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil.com.

About American Red Cross The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/dfw or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or follow us on Twitter at @RedCrossNTX.

