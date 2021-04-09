Texas Civil Justice League Applauds The Texas Senate For Passing Senate Bill 6, The Pandemic Liability Protection Act

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCJL applauds Senator Kelly Hancock and members of the Texas Senate for the 29-1 vote today approving Senate Bill 6, the Pandemic Liability Protection Act.

SB 6 by Hancock represents an agreement by stakeholders on the best way to move forward in this crisis and is the product of months of negotiations among all sides.

As Senator Hancock noted on the Senate floor, SB 6 isn't blanket immunity and doesn't protect bad actors, but instead provides much-deserved protection from litigation for businesses that have acted in good faith during the pandemic. These businesses and providers have kept our economy running, and they should not be subjected to lawsuits for trying to do the right thing.

Senate Bill 6 is one of Lt. Governor Patrick's legislative priorities and was declared an emergency item by Governor Greg Abbott. SB 6 was reported favorably out of the Senate Business and Commerce Committee on April 6 where the bill received more than 125witness cards in favor of the bill.

Texas Civil Justice League commends Senator Hancock for his leadership on this issue over the past year. The Senator worked tirelessly with countless stakeholders to craft legislation that protects Texans and allows our state to move forward with broad support for SB 6.

Senate Bill 6 now moves to the Texas House of Representatives where Chairman Jeff Leach is the author of House Bill 3659.

