Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend For Preferred Stock

DALLAS, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) - Get Report, the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, and its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $14.375 per share of the 5.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the "Series B Preferred Stock"), equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The depository shares are traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol "TCBIO". The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 15, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 ® Index and the S&P MidCap 400 ®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, N.A. a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Member FDIC.

INVESTOR CONTACTJamie Britton, 214.932.6721Jamie.Britton@texascapitalbank.comMEDIA CONTACTShannon Wherry, 469.399.8527shannon.wherry@texascapitalbank.com