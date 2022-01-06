Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date For Q4 2021 Operating Results

DALLAS, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) - Get Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Report, the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced today that executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter 2021 operating results on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The related press release will be issued prior to the call at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9601/tcbi-earnings-release-q4-2021/ and will receive a unique PIN number to be used when dialing in for the call for immediate access.

Alternatively, participants may call 844.200.6205 and use the access code 071705 at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to join through an operator. International callers should dial 929.526.1599 and enter the same access code.

The live webcast can be found at https://services.choruscall.com/links/tcbi220120.html. Corresponding presentation slides can be accessed on the Company's investor website at http://investors.texascapitalbank.com .

An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, dial 866.813.9403 and use the access code 691808. International callers should dial +44.204.525.0658 and enter the same access code. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until March 15, 2022.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com .

INVESTOR CONTACTJamie Britton, 214.932.6721 jamie.britton@texascapitalbank.comMEDIA CONTACTShannon Wherry, 469.399.8527shannon.wherry@texascapitalbank.com