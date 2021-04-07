Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date For Q1 2021 Operating Results

DALLAS, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced today that executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2021 operating...

DALLAS, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) - Get Report, the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced today that executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2021 operating results on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The related press release will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://dpregister.com/sreg/10154216/e626c05da0 and will receive a unique PIN number to be used when dialing in for the call for immediate access. Alternatively, participants may call 866.777.2509 at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to join through an operator. International callers should dial 412.317.5413.

The live webcast of the call and corresponding presentation slides can be accessed on the Company's website at http://investors.texascapitalbank.com .

An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, dial 877.344.7529 and use conference number 10154216. International callers should dial 412.317.0088 and enter the same conference number. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until July 21, 2021.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com

INVESTOR CONTACTJamie Britton214.932.6721jamie.britton@texascapitalbank.com