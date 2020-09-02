Texans Have Bleak Outlook On Labor Day Weekend Thanks To COVID-19

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas continue to decline, it looks like Texas retailers hoping for a Labor Day spending spree to help revive their fortunes are in for a rough surprise, according to a recent survey by Eggworth.com.

The poll found that 64% of Texas voters are planning to spend less on traveling this Labor Day Weekend compared to last year. Only 5% plan on spending more.

The survey also found that upcoming Labor Day spending is heavily correlated with whether or not a voter approves of Governor Greg Abbott's handling of the COVID-19 crisis. More than 70% of those who plan to spend more this Labor Day Weekend approve of Abbott and his handling of the crisis. While 43% of those who are spending less approve of Abbott's handling of the crisis, 36% believe he has done a poor job helping Texans through the pandemic.

"Voters consistently rate the economy as the top issue of concern, and we are seeing those worries manifest in reduced spending across party lines," said Ryan Cassin, partner at Eggworth.com.

One bright spot for retailers heading into the weekend is that 18-45-year-olds plan on spending more this weekend, at a far higher rate than all other age brackets. While 18% of 18-45-year-olds will be spending more this weekend, only 5% of those over 65 plan on doing so. Almost two-thirds of those over 65 plan on tightening the belt this Labor Day versus last.

As might be expected, responses split strongly along party lines. 80% of those surveyed who identify as Republican think that Abbott has done a good job responding to the current crisis. On the Democratic side of the aisle, only 6% believe he has done a good job and 58% think he has done a poor job.

This poll was completed as a phone survey 100% IVR. The poll was completed by Eggworth.com on August 31, 2020 from a Texas registered voter sample.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texans-have-bleak-outlook-on-labor-day-weekend-thanks-to-covid-19-301123159.html

SOURCE Eggworth.com