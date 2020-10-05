Teva Canada, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., today announced product availability of Aermony RespiClick™, indicated for the maintenance treatment of steroid-responsive bronchial asthma as prophylactic therapy in patients 12 years of...

Teva Canada, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., today announced product availability of Aermony RespiClick™, indicated for the maintenance treatment of steroid-responsive bronchial asthma as prophylactic therapy in patients 12 years of age and older 5 and offered in a simple-to-use inhaler.

Teva Canada announces availability of Aermony RespiClick™ (fluticasone propionate inhalation powder), an innovative new device for the treatment of bronchial asthma

Aermony RespiClick™ (fluticasone propionate inhalation powder) is packaged in an innovative device with features designed to simplify the administration of inhaled therapy and reduce patient error and confusion. One key feature is the innovative cap that integrates the opening and priming steps—thereby minimizing patients' coordination errors. A "click" sound confirms that the dose is ready, which helps support patient confidence in their dose and device. 5

"Devices play a central role in the success of asthma therapy since the evidence clearly demonstrates an important association between inhaler errors and suboptimal asthma control. 1 It stands to reason that a device that is simple to use may also minimize errors that may lead to poor asthma control," said Dr. Anthony D'Urzo, a practising family physician and researcher at the University of Toronto. "Aermony RespiClick™ has desirable 'user-friendly' features that make it a welcome addition for patients who require maintenance therapy with a medication like fluticasone propionate."

"We're pleased that Aermony RespiClick™ is now available in Canada. With this innovative method of delivery of medication, respirologists and asthma patients will experience the simplified administration features the RespiClick™ device has to offer," said Christine Poulin, general manager of Teva Canada. "Aermony RespiClick™ is a meaningful expansion of our offerings in respirology, which currently include both proprietary and generic products."

Fluticasone propionate, the active ingredient in Aermony RespiClick™, has been extensively studied in clinical trials and has been available in the Canadian market for 27 years, since 1993. 2 Aermony RespiClick™ will enter the market offering a price advantage compared to the branded fluticasone propionate inhalation powder and will come in three dose options:

55 mcg per actuation

113 mcg per actuation

232 mcg per actuation

Patients using Aermony RespiClick™ take one inhalation twice daily at the same time every day, approximately 12 hours apart. 5

About bronchial asthma

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airway that causes trouble breathing. 3 It is a lifelong condition without a cure that affects 3.8 million people in Canada. 3,4,6 Six out of ten people do not have control of their disease. 6 The cause of asthma remains unknown, but it is not contagious and appears to be caused by both hereditary and environmental factors. 6 An attack is often triggered by something in the environment, such as dust mites, animals, pollens, and viral infections, but the triggers are individual to each patient. 7 An attack can happen suddenly and be life threatening. 8 Inhalers are the cornerstone of treatment, but, despite the potential benefits of inhaler therapy, evidence suggests that many patients do not use their inhalers correctly. 9 Therefore, device selection may play an important role in an individual patient's success on therapy.

About Aermony RespiClick™

Aermony RespiClick™ is indicated for the maintenance treatment of steroid-responsive bronchial asthma as prophylactic therapy in patients 12 years of age and older. Aermony RespiClick™ is available in three dose options: 55 mcg, 113 mcg, and 232 mcg per actuation. It is dosed as one inhalation twice daily at the same time every day, approximately 12 hours apart.

Helping improve the lives of Canadians

At Teva, we care deeply about the well-being of the patients, caregivers, and communities that rely on us. We serve 200 million people every day, with a promise to help them take better control of their health. From our role as a global leader in generic and brand-name medicines to the innovative solutions we create for our healthcare partners, we offer a unique perspective on health—here in Canada and around the world.

About Teva Canada

Teva Canada, headquartered in Toronto, has provided affordable healthcare solutions to Canadians for over 50 years, building their trust one prescription at a time with now more than 217,000 10 prescriptions filled each day with our products. Originally Novopharm Limited, Teva Canada specializes in the development, production, and marketing of high-quality generic prescription pharmaceuticals and, through our branded division, focuses on a diverse line of innovative products in a variety of therapeutic areas. Teva Canada employs more than 900 professionals, had sales of nearly $1.3 billion 10 in 2019, and markets more than 385 products in 1,000 SKUs 10 in Canada. We are a proud subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Learn more at www.tevacanada.com.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people's lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

____________________________________SKU: stock-keeping unit

