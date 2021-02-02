TETRA Technologies, Inc. Regains Compliance With NYSE Minimum Average Closing Price Requirements

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (TTI) - Get Report announced today that it has received formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") dated February 1, 2021, informing the Company that it has regained full compliance with the NYSE's minimum average closing share price listing requirement as set forth in Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

The NYSE notice confirms the Company's average closing share price for the consecutive 30-trading days ended January 31, 2021 was above the NYSE's minimum requirement of $1.00 per share. Accordingly, the Company is no longer considered below the $1 continued listing criterion and has fully regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements.

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback and production well testing.

